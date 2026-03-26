Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 157,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 266,864 shares in the company, valued at $13,658,099.52. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $102,767.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 69,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,922.60. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 599,259 shares of company stock worth $31,225,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

See Also

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