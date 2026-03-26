Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,046,474 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,423,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,474 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,611,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 234,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,476,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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