Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,046,474 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,423,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,474 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,611,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 234,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,476,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s nearly $8B order for EUV lithography gear signals a multi‑year buildout of AI infrastructure and confirms demand for the high‑bandwidth memory (HBM) that pairs with NVIDIA GPUs — a structural tailwind for NVDA’s addressable market. ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It’s a Prophecy
- Positive Sentiment: SLB expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to build modular data centers and industry‑specific AI models for energy — another enterprise deployment that increases near‑term GPU demand and diversifies end markets. SLB expands Nvidia partnership to develop AI infrastructure for energy sector
- Positive Sentiment: Product adoption and alliances keep momentum: KeyCare deployed NVIDIA’s Nemotron model in clinical workflows and Adobe/other partners continue integrating NVIDIA tech — proof points for commercial traction beyond hyperscalers. KeyCare Deploys NVIDIA Nemotron Adobe–NVIDIA alliance
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/market context: Cantor Fitzgerald and other bulls, plus a broader tech bounce on easing geopolitical oil risk, support sentiment that AI leaders like NVIDIA will recover on earnings/valuation re‑rating. NVIDIA given Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald Today’s Market: Dow jumps
- Neutral Sentiment: Photonics and supply‑chain bets (investments in Lumentum/Coherent, TSMC capacity bottlenecks) could raise NVDA’s long‑term TAM but may also shift partners and cost dynamics; outcome depends on execution and timelines. 2 Lesser‑Known Photonics Firms May Play an Outsized Role in AI
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk rose after DOJ charges tied to alleged diversion of servers and senators asked Commerce to pause NVIDIA export licenses to China/Southeast Asia — a direct sales and licensing headwind if restrictions expand. Senators Push to Freeze Nvidia Export Licenses
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers have asked whether CEO Jensen Huang’s prior comments misled regulators about chip diversion — political scrutiny could lead to tighter licensing or reputational risk. US lawmakers ask whether Nvidia CEO’s smuggling remarks misled regulators
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (director Mark A. Stevens sold ~221k shares) and competitive claims (e.g., Huawei’s Atlas 350 performance assertions) add short‑term uncertainty that can cap rallies until clarity on regulation and supply is reached. Director Mark A. Stevens sold shares Huawei Atlas 350 claims
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%
NVIDIA stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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