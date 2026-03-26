NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Issues Earnings Results

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.03 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NIOX Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

NIOX Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NIOX opened at GBX 58.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.18. NIOX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.60. The company has a market capitalization of £245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIOX Group from GBX 90 to GBX 86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88.

About NIOX Group

(Get Free Report)

NIOX Group plc is a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of millions of people suffering from respiratory health issues globally. NIOX develops and markets innovative, non-invasive diagnostic products for chronic airway diseases, primarily asthma and COPD. Its lead product, NIOX VERO®, enables the accurate measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), an established biomarker for airway inflammation, supporting better diagnosis, monitoring and management of asthma and COPD in clinical and research settings.

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NIOX), the company operates internationally, serving healthcare professionals in over 50 countries.

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