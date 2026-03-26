NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 129,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 238,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The company has a market cap of C$67.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.41.

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NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NextSource Materials had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 3,136.81%.The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company’s Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

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