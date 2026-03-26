NEXT’s (NXT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £152 price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £141.97.

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NEXT Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NEXT stock opened at £126.49 on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of £105.05 and a twelve month high of £146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is £130.34 and its 200 day moving average is £132.41. The company has a market cap of £14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 EPS for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. Research analysts anticipate that NEXT will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

NEXT Company Profile

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Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

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