NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.91. NextDecade shares last traded at $7.8550, with a volume of 3,039,504 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Pamela K.M. Beall bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $505,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,505. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextDecade from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextDecade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NextDecade Trading Up 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextDecade by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in NextDecade by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 27.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston‐based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large‐scale LNG export facilities. The company’s core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade’s projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low‐carbon fuel.

NextDecade’s flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

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