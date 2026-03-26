Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP William Andrew Macan Sells 16,005 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $21,446.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 897,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,341.80. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, William Andrew Macan sold 3,427 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $4,626.45.

On Thursday, February 12th, William Andrew Macan sold 14,120 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $23,298.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, William Andrew Macan sold 3,485 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $5,401.75.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Neuronetics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuronetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,607,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 442,216 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,509,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 92,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

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Trending Headlines about Neuronetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Neuronetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Jorey Chernett has been buying aggressively (most recently 169,472 shares at ~$1.41; multiple prior purchases totaling >1.5M shares over several days), signaling insider confidence and adding a strong demand signal. Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 169,472 Shares

Major shareholder Jorey Chernett has been buying aggressively (most recently 169,472 shares at ~$1.41; multiple prior purchases totaling >1.5M shares over several days), signaling insider confidence and adding a strong demand signal. Positive Sentiment: Company reported higher revenue and a narrower loss and provided a 2026 outlook, which supports fundamentals after the March 17 quarter. That underlying operational improvement is a bullish datapoint for longer-term recovery. Neuronetics reports higher revenue, narrows loss, sets 2026 outlook

Company reported higher revenue and a narrower loss and provided a 2026 outlook, which supports fundamentals after the March 17 quarter. That underlying operational improvement is a bullish datapoint for longer-term recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Board/leadership change — Dan Reuvers has been appointed CEO, succeeding Keith Sullivan; leadership transitions can be neutral-to-positive depending on execution and investor confidence. Neuronetics appoints Dan Reuvers as CEO

Board/leadership change — Dan Reuvers has been appointed CEO, succeeding Keith Sullivan; leadership transitions can be neutral-to-positive depending on execution and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for late March show anomalous/zero values across several feeds (likely data/reporting artifacts), so short-interest signals are currently unreliable as a trading driver. (No actionable change tied to clean short-interest data.)

Reported short-interest entries for late March show anomalous/zero values across several feeds (likely data/reporting artifacts), so short-interest signals are currently unreliable as a trading driver. (No actionable change tied to clean short-interest data.) Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (EVPs William Macan and Steven Pfanstiel; Director Keith Sullivan) sold shares (~78k combined) at roughly $1.34 per share, modestly reducing insider ownership and potentially adding selling pressure. SEC filing (insider sales)

Several insiders (EVPs William Macan and Steven Pfanstiel; Director Keith Sullivan) sold shares (~78k combined) at roughly $1.34 per share, modestly reducing insider ownership and potentially adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed-to-negative: Canaccord cut its price target (from $7 to $3) despite a buy rating; other shops have downgraded or maintained sell views, which can pressure sentiment and limit near-term upside. (MarketBeat/analyst notes)

Neuronetics Company Profile

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Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

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