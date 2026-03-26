Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Neurogene Stock Up 5.4%

NGNE opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $341.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.53.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Neurogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $84,176.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,656.38. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $141,445.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,497 shares in the company, valued at $634,642.57. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the third quarter valued at $12,114,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurogene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Neurogene by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 163,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company’s lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene’s pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene’s proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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