Needham & Company LLC Upgrades ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to Buy

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

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ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 209.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. ARM has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm unveiled its first in‑house AGI CPU and said the product could add roughly $15 billion in annual revenue within five years, signaling a strategic pivot from licensing to selling silicon — a clear growth re‑rating catalyst. Read More.

Arm unveiled its first in‑house AGI CPU and said the product could add roughly $15 billion in annual revenue within five years, signaling a strategic pivot from licensing to selling silicon — a clear growth re‑rating catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Meta signed on as the launch customer/co‑developer, providing large initial demand and de‑risking commercialization — a major validation for investors worried about go‑to‑market adoption. Read More.

Meta signed on as the launch customer/co‑developer, providing large initial demand and de‑risking commercialization — a major validation for investors worried about go‑to‑market adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: several brokerages raised targets/ratings (notable street upgrades and a blockbuster Guggenheim raise), and unusually large call‑option buying suggests bullish speculative positioning. Read More.

Wall Street momentum: several brokerages raised targets/ratings (notable street upgrades and a blockbuster Guggenheim raise), and unusually large call‑option buying suggests bullish speculative positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product details: AGI CPU is optimized for “agentic” AI workloads (many cores, power‑efficient architecture) — technically promising but requires ecosystem software/hardware optimization to compete with incumbents. Read More.

Product details: AGI CPU is optimized for “agentic” AI workloads (many cores, power‑efficient architecture) — technically promising but requires ecosystem software/hardware optimization to compete with incumbents. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and competition risks remain: analysts note Arm must execute a complex manufacturing and sales shift and will face entrenched rivals (Nvidia, Intel, AMD) defending high‑margin server territory. Read More.

Execution and competition risks remain: analysts note Arm must execute a complex manufacturing and sales shift and will face entrenched rivals (Nvidia, Intel, AMD) defending high‑margin server territory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns: coverage points to a steep valuation and technical overbought signals after the run — raises the risk of a near‑term pullback if execution or demand disappoints. Read More.

About ARM

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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