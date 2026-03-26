National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

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