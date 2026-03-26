Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPSNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Naspers Trading Up 4.5%

Naspers Company Profile

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

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Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

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