NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.
The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.