NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

NaaS Technology Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NaaS Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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NaaS Technology Stock Performance

About NaaS Technology

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based network-as-a-service provider that designs, builds and operates high-performance fiber networks for enterprise customers. The company offers subscription-based connectivity solutions that combine fiber transport, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and edge computing capabilities. By leveraging its proprietary infrastructure and network orchestration platform, NaaS delivers reliable, scalable bandwidth without the capital-intensive investment typically required for on-premises networks.

The company’s product portfolio includes dedicated fiber circuits, cloud on-ramps to leading public cloud providers, private wireless solutions and managed SD-WAN services.

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