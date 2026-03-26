MYX Finance (MYX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.58 Million

MYX Finance (MYX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One MYX Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. MYX Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and $13.58 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MYX Finance has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MYX Finance Token Profile

MYX Finance launched on May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance. MYX Finance’s official website is app.myx.finance. The official message board for MYX Finance is medium.com/@myxfinance.

Buying and Selling MYX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 281,841,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 0.32013244 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $13,623,206.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYX Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

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