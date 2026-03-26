Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 206.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Scientific by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CORZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Scientific to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.84.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CORZ opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 6.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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