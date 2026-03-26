Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,179.20. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $11,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,970,781.12. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $205.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average of $205.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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