Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after buying an additional 184,520 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,250,000 after buying an additional 163,861 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $299.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

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