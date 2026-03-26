Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 170.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 734.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timken by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,256,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Timken by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,423,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 316,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,106,000 after purchasing an additional 753,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.Timken’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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