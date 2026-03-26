Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.04.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $61,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,441.08. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $282,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,884,935.62. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

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