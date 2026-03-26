Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Trading 8.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.6940. 6,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 8,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6416.

Montana Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

About Montana Technologies

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Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

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