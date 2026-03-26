Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $1,118.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,007.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,095.07, for a total value of $32,852.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,643.83. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,580 shares of company stock worth $113,337,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,218.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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