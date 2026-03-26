Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,027 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,087,000 after acquiring an additional 862,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,664,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4%

MDLZ stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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