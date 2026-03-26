monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $70.1250, with a volume of 100167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on monday.com from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

monday.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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