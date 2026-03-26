Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Melius Research

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

MIR stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 171.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651,735 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,707,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,439,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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