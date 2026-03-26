Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 7,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 18,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Minerva Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Minerva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals. In addition, it trades in and sells electric power; trades in food products and carbon credits; sells third parties' brands primarily Swift products; and prepares products for animals, which include meat/bone meal, blood, and tallow.

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