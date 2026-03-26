MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from MillerKnoll’s conference call:

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MillerKnoll reported solid demand with orders up 9.2% to $932M , consolidated Q3 net sales of $927M (up 5.8% reported / 3.8% organic), a backlog of $712M, and a 20-basis-point gross margin improvement to 38.1% led by North America Contract.

, consolidated Q3 net sales of $927M (up 5.8% reported / 3.8% organic), a backlog of $712M, and a 20-basis-point gross margin improvement to 38.1% led by North America Contract. The company strengthened its balance sheet—generated $61M of operating cash flow, reduced debt by $41M to a net debt/EBITDA of 2.75x (moving toward its 2.0–2.5x target), and finished the quarter with $594M of liquidity while maintaining the quarterly dividend.

Management expects the Middle East conflict to directly reduce Q4 results by roughly $8M–$9M (about $0.09–$0.10 per share), including an inability to ship ~ $12M of orders and higher logistics costs from rising oil/diesel prices.

Global Retail showed comparable sales growth (+5.5% overall; +3.9% North America) and plans to open 14–15 net stores this fiscal year (similar pace expected next year), but retail adjusted operating margin declined ~340 basis points due to prior-year freight benefits, weather-related promos, new store costs, and FX.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 758,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,832. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

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The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 5.7% year-over-year and the company retains a positive return on equity (10.32%), showing underlying business momentum despite the EPS miss. Press Release

Revenue grew 5.7% year-over-year and the company retains a positive return on equity (10.32%), showing underlying business momentum despite the EPS miss. Positive Sentiment: Valuation metrics remain attractive to some investors (P/E ~9.95, P/E/G ~0.81), which can support buying after a sharp pullback.

Valuation metrics remain attractive to some investors (P/E ~9.95, P/E/G ~0.81), which can support buying after a sharp pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted the full earnings release, slide deck and conference call/transcript for investors to review; these materials will be key to parsing forward guidance and margin outlook. PR Newswire Release

Company posted the full earnings release, slide deck and conference call/transcript for investors to review; these materials will be key to parsing forward guidance and margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN in some summaries), so short‑interest signals are unreliable right now.

Recent short‑interest data in filings appears anomalous (reported as zero/NaN in some summaries), so short‑interest signals are unreliable right now. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus: $0.43 vs. $0.45 expected, and quarter EPS declined slightly year-over-year — a near-term earnings disappointment. Zacks Article

EPS missed consensus: $0.43 vs. $0.45 expected, and quarter EPS declined slightly year-over-year — a near-term earnings disappointment. Negative Sentiment: After the print, the market reacted strongly to results/guidance: several outlets reported a double‑digit after‑hours selloff (roughly mid‑teens percentage) that pressured the stock. That reaction is the primary driver of today’s volatility. Investing.com Article

After the print, the market reacted strongly to results/guidance: several outlets reported a double‑digit after‑hours selloff (roughly mid‑teens percentage) that pressured the stock. That reaction is the primary driver of today’s volatility. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains thin (reported net margin -0.68%), highlighting margin pressure that could constrain near-term earnings upside.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,763,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in MillerKnoll by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MillerKnoll by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 379.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 168,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 133,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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MillerKnoll Company Profile

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MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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