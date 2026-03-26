Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Unloaded Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (Independent-Maine) recently sold shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on March 24th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on February 13th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) on 2/13/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $594.89 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.74.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS outlook and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling some analyst confidence in Meta’s AI-driven revenue trajectory. Read More.

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS outlook and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling some analyst confidence in Meta’s AI-driven revenue trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Meta is a lead partner/co‑developer on Arm’s new AGI CPU for data‑center AI workloads — a validation of Meta’s infrastructure strategy and a potential long‑term cost/performance win for its AI ambitions. Read More.

Meta is a lead partner/co‑developer on Arm’s new AGI CPU for data‑center AI workloads — a validation of Meta’s infrastructure strategy and a potential long‑term cost/performance win for its AI ambitions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is reorganizing teams into AI‑native “pods” and launching small‑business AI initiatives to drive monetization and internal productivity gains. These moves support revenue diversification and execution on AI use cases. Read More.

Company is reorganizing teams into AI‑native “pods” and launching small‑business AI initiatives to drive monetization and internal productivity gains. These moves support revenue diversification and execution on AI use cases. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Meta granted performance‑tied stock awards/options to senior executives (targets tied to very aggressive market‑cap goals), which may help retention but could be dilutive or seen as costly if targets are not met. Read More.

Meta granted performance‑tied stock awards/options to senior executives (targets tied to very aggressive market‑cap goals), which may help retention but could be dilutive or seen as costly if targets are not met. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan disclosed stock sales in recent filings; routine insider selling can be neutral to slightly negative signal but often reflects diversification rather than a change in outlook. Read More.

COO Javier Olivan disclosed stock sales in recent filings; routine insider selling can be neutral to slightly negative signal but often reflects diversification rather than a change in outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Landmark jury rulings (California and New Mexico) found Meta liable or negligent in youth safety/addiction cases; Reuters warns these verdicts could trigger an appeals battle that reshapes tech liability protections — a major legal overhang for valuations and litigation exposure. Read More.

Landmark jury rulings (California and New Mexico) found Meta liable or negligent in youth safety/addiction cases; Reuters warns these verdicts could trigger an appeals battle that reshapes tech liability protections — a major legal overhang for valuations and litigation exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in a child‑safety case — an immediate cash penalty and a precedent that could encourage more state litigation and settlements. Read More.

New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in a child‑safety case — an immediate cash penalty and a precedent that could encourage more state litigation and settlements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Meta is cutting several hundred jobs (reports of broader headcount reductions persist) as it reallocates spending to AI; layoffs and reports of possible deeper cuts amplify concerns about execution risk and near‑term cost volatility. Read More.

Meta is cutting several hundred jobs (reports of broader headcount reductions persist) as it reallocates spending to AI; layoffs and reports of possible deeper cuts amplify concerns about execution risk and near‑term cost volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High‑profile fund selling (Cathie Wood’s ARK trimmed Meta) adds downward pressure on sentiment and intra‑day flows. Read More.

High‑profile fund selling (Cathie Wood’s ARK trimmed Meta) adds downward pressure on sentiment and intra‑day flows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/transaction risk: China has restricted Manus co‑founders amid a review of Meta’s acquisition, potentially complicating an important AI talent/deal. Read More.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $130,467,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,335.16. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,484 shares of company stock valued at $104,015,906. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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