Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 145,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 66,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRRDF. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Meridian Mining UK Societas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 1.0%

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.07.

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabaçal copper-gold project located in the state of Mato Grosso; and the Mirante da Serra project located in Rondônia.

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