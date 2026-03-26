Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,095 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 26th total of 13,709 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

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Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MBINN stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

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