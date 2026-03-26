Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Insider Matthew Gregory Purchases 46,702 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Gregory purchased 46,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 502 per share, for a total transaction of £234,444.04.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 494.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 594.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 600.59. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 376 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89.

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Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 32.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 620 to GBX 570 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 680.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

About Melrose Industries

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Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

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