MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,051,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,505,558.49. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

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About MediaAlpha

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MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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