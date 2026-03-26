MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 135.14%.
Here are the key takeaways from MaxCyte’s conference call:
- MaxCyte reiterated 2026 guidance of $30M–$32M total revenue (core $25M–$27M, SPL $5M) and said Q1 will be light with a back-half weighting, citing a $4M headwind from SPL terminations, inventory drawdown and reduced leases.
- The company launched the modular 96‑well ExPERT DTx for discovery — compatible with its FCX/GTx scale‑up path — and reported early beta traction, expecting meaningful revenue contribution beginning in H2 2026 and more in 2027.
- MaxCyte highlighted a deep SPL pipeline (31 agreements) and expects up to five programs to enter pivotal studies in the next 18 months with total milestone upside exceeding $110M and $30M already received to date.
- The SeQure Dx business was integrated in 2025 (revenue $1.1M) and management expects year‑over‑year growth in 2026 as demand for off‑target assays increases, but near‑term contribution remains modest.
- After 2025 restructuring, MaxCyte cut annual cash burn by over $16M, ended 2025 with $155.6M in cash/investments, expects at least $136M at end‑2026, and has no debt, providing financial flexibility.
MaxCyte Stock Down 6.8%
Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MXCT
Key Headlines Impacting MaxCyte
Here are the key news stories impacting MaxCyte this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company gave 2026 revenue guidance of $30M–$32M and highlighted upcoming commercial milestones (ExPERT DTx launch and SPL program progress), which provides a directional growth story for 2026. MaxCyte outlines $30M–$32M 2026 revenue target
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position — $155.6M in cash, equivalents and investments at year-end and an expected minimum of ~$136M at end-2026 — which lowers near-term financing risk and supports execution of product/commercial milestones. MaxCyte Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call and transcript coverage is available (multiple transcripts) — useful for listeners to parse management commentary and cadence on commercialization timing, but the transcripts themselves don’t change fundamentals. SA: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript InsiderMonkey: Q4 2025 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest notices appeared today but the published figures are internally inconsistent/zeroed (NaN/0), suggesting data noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or covering signal; treat with caution.
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analyst estimates: Q4 revenue ~ $6.75–7.3M vs. consensus ~ $9.16M — the top-line shortfall is the main near-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. MarketBeat: Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut: Craig Hallum lowered its PT from $7.00 to $5.00 (while retaining a Buy), which reduces upside expectations and can sap momentum. Benzinga PT cut report
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.