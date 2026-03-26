MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 135.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from MaxCyte’s conference call:

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MaxCyte reiterated 2026 guidance of $30M–$32M total revenue (core $25M–$27M, SPL $5M) and said Q1 will be light with a back-half weighting, citing a $4M headwind from SPL terminations, inventory drawdown and reduced leases.

(core $25M–$27M, SPL $5M) and said Q1 will be light with a back-half weighting, citing a from SPL terminations, inventory drawdown and reduced leases. The company launched the modular 96‑well ExPERT DTx for discovery — compatible with its FCX/GTx scale‑up path — and reported early beta traction, expecting meaningful revenue contribution beginning in H2 2026 and more in 2027.

for discovery — compatible with its FCX/GTx scale‑up path — and reported early beta traction, expecting meaningful revenue contribution beginning in H2 2026 and more in 2027. MaxCyte highlighted a deep SPL pipeline (31 agreements) and expects up to five programs to enter pivotal studies in the next 18 months with total milestone upside exceeding $110M and $30M already received to date.

in the next 18 months with total milestone upside exceeding $110M and $30M already received to date. The SeQure Dx business was integrated in 2025 (revenue $1.1M) and management expects year‑over‑year growth in 2026 as demand for off‑target assays increases, but near‑term contribution remains modest.

After 2025 restructuring, MaxCyte cut annual cash burn by over $16M, ended 2025 with $155.6M in cash/investments, expects at least $136M at end‑2026, and has no debt, providing financial flexibility.

MaxCyte Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MaxCyte by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MaxCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

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About MaxCyte

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MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

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