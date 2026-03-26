Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £2,284.62 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Atkinson sold 38,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6, for a total value of £2,284.62.

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 64.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.69. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 59.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 122. The company has a market cap of £101.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.70.

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Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current year.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

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