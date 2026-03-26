M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,408,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after buying an additional 125,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 936,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 91,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,464,000 after buying an additional 161,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $35,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

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M/I Homes Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $122.85 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $158.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MHO

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,642. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $2,198,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,161,708.40. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

See Also

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