LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,760,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,049,975,000 after buying an additional 1,776,241 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,258,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,480,995,000 after buying an additional 899,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,477,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,450,384,000 after acquiring an additional 690,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,671,223 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $849,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,985,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This trade represents a 37.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 29,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,868,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 76,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,035. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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