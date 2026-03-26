LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

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LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 44.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Gruber bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,378. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,626 shares in the company, valued at $882,559.44. This trade represents a 64.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in LTC Properties by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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