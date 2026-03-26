Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $81,218.58 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $81,218.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,772,159 shares in the company, valued at $28,976,238.18. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Finance Corp International sold 11,104 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $55,964.16.

On Monday, March 23rd, Finance Corp International sold 2,162 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $10,874.86.

On Thursday, March 19th, Finance Corp International sold 34,607 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $175,111.42.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Finance Corp International sold 4,819 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $25,926.22.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Finance Corp International sold 87,041 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $462,187.71.

On Monday, March 16th, Finance Corp International sold 27,389 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $135,301.66.

On Friday, March 13th, Finance Corp International sold 60,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $291,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $19,692.75.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

LSAK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 86,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,766,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSAK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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About Lesaka Technologies

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Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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