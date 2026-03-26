Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Announces Earnings Results

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Here are the key takeaways from Leatt’s conference call:

Get Leatt alerts:

Revenue grew 41% to $61.91 million in 2025 with Q4 sales of $16.0 million (up ~43% YoY), marking consecutive quarters of double-digit growth driven by international demand and distributor restocking.

grew 41% to $61.91 million in 2025 with Q4 sales of $16.0 million (up ~43% YoY), marking consecutive quarters of double-digit growth driven by international demand and distributor restocking. Profitability improved materially—full-year net income was $3.26 million (up 248%) and gross margin rose to 44% (Q4 gross margin 46%), turning prior-year losses into quarterly and annual profits.

improved materially—full-year net income was $3.26 million (up 248%) and gross margin rose to 44% (Q4 gross margin 46%), turning prior-year losses into quarterly and annual profits. Broad-based product momentum: helmets +59%, body armor +29% (footwear +40%), neck braces +18% and other parts/accessories +56%, with body armor representing 47% of 2025 revenues.

Management plans to expand its global sales and marketing team and expects working capital and operating costs to rise (up 12%), while flagging tariff/geopolitical uncertainty—company reports $13.23 million in cash and an extended $750k buyback to support liquidity.

Leatt Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of LEAT stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Leatt has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.92.

About Leatt

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) is a designer and manufacturer of protective sports gear, specializing in advanced safety equipment for high-impact activities such as motocross, mountain biking, and snow sports. The company’s product portfolio includes the patented Leatt Brace® neck protection system, impact-absorbing body armor, full-face and off-road helmets, goggles, gloves, and riding apparel. These offerings are engineered to mitigate the risk of spinal and head injuries, combining biomechanical research with lightweight materials and user-focused design.

Founded by Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.