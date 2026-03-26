Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.4020, but opened at $40.2624. Lasertec shares last traded at $40.20, with a volume of 317,319 shares changing hands.

Lasertec Trading Up 2.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

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Lasertec Company Profile

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Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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