LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $21.39. 16,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 66,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNZA. Zacks Research raised LanzaTech Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

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LanzaTech Global Trading Down 4.9%

Insider Buying and Selling at LanzaTech Global

The company has a market cap of $49.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

In other news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians bought 860,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,192,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,170. This trade represents a 258.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,045.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 380.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc is a carbon recycling company that specializes in capturing industrial emissions and converting them into sustainable fuels and chemicals through a proprietary gas fermentation process. By utilizing metal- and microbe-catalyzed conversion technologies, the company transforms waste carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide streams from steel mills, refineries, and other industrial sites into ethanol, jet fuel precursors, and other commodity chemicals. These products can be used as drop-in replacements for petrochemicals, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance circular economy initiatives.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech has developed its platform through research collaborations and commercial demonstration plants.

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