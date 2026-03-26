L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $278,110.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,201.92. The trade was a 41.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

LHX opened at $352.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day moving average is $313.51. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $195.72 and a 52-week high of $379.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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