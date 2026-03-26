L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 66,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $352.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $195.72 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.51.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Read Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,651.20. This represents a 41.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,201.92. This represents a 41.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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