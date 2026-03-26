L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Aron English Sells 25,889 Shares

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $729,810.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,081,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,490,839.61. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15. L.B. Foster Company has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

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L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Key L.B. Foster News

Positive Sentiment: Company posted its highest Q4 sales since 2018 and signaled growth prospects, which supports revenue momentum and long-term outlook. Article Title

Company posted its highest Q4 sales since 2018 and signaled growth prospects, which supports revenue momentum and long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest reports for late March contain inconsistent/zero values (likely reporting anomalies). Investors should treat the zero-share entries as data noise until exchanges reconcile filings.

Multiple short-interest reports for late March contain inconsistent/zero values (likely reporting anomalies). Investors should treat the zero-share entries as data noise until exchanges reconcile filings. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Aron R. English sold a sizeable block of FSTR across Mar 23–25 (about 107,000 shares total), generating roughly $3.04M in proceeds; such concentrated insider selling can pressure sentiment and share price. Related SEC filing: SEC Filing

Major shareholder Aron R. English sold a sizeable block of FSTR across Mar 23–25 (about 107,000 shares total), generating roughly $3.04M in proceeds; such concentrated insider selling can pressure sentiment and share price. Related SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Earlier short-interest data (as of Mar 13) showed 171,936 shares shorted (≈1.8% of shares) with a days-to-cover ~6.2 — a meaningful increase from late February that can amplify downside on negative news or add volatility.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting L.B. Foster this week:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSTR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L.B. Foster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,360,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 950,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the third quarter worth about $3,767,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

Further Reading

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