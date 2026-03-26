Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Jeremy Chadwick Sells 24,727 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,984,589.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,072.52. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment: multiple brokerages are summarized as a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand from institutional and retail investors. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest filings dated March 24 report 0 shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio across several notices — likely a data anomaly or timing artifact, so this does not provide a clear bullish or bearish signal.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 91,250 shares on March 23 at ~$77.41 (~$7.06M). The SEC filing is available here: SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling — Chadwick sold 24,727 shares on March 25 at ~$80.26 (~$1.98M). Combined with the March 23 sale, roughly 116k shares were sold for ~ $9.0M, materially reducing his reported stake — a potential near-term headwind for the stock. SEC filing: SEC Filing
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.
The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.
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