Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Jeremy Chadwick Sells 24,727 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,984,589.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,072.52. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics News Roundup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment: multiple brokerages are summarized as a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand from institutional and retail investors. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment: multiple brokerages are summarized as a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand from institutional and retail investors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest filings dated March 24 report 0 shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio across several notices — likely a data anomaly or timing artifact, so this does not provide a clear bullish or bearish signal.

Short-interest filings dated March 24 report 0 shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover ratio across several notices — likely a data anomaly or timing artifact, so this does not provide a clear bullish or bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 91,250 shares on March 23 at ~$77.41 (~$7.06M). The SEC filing is available here: SEC Filing

Insider selling — COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 91,250 shares on March 23 at ~$77.41 (~$7.06M). The SEC filing is available here: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling — Chadwick sold 24,727 shares on March 25 at ~$80.26 (~$1.98M). Combined with the March 23 sale, roughly 116k shares were sold for ~ $9.0M, materially reducing his reported stake — a potential near-term headwind for the stock. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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