Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 6% – What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.04 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 70,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 285,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

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Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.28 million, a P/E ratio of -202.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $720,110.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $439,476.18. This trade represents a 62.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,586,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 671,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after buying an additional 373,354 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth $19,194,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $31,561,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 270.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 292,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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