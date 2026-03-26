Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DNUT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.