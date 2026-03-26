Kopp Family Office LLC Sells 23,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Kopp Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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