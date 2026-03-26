Kopp Family Office LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Kopp Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up about 4.5% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xometry worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 68.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

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Xometry Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,121.10. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,852 shares of company stock worth $6,993,940. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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