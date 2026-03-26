Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 to GBX 230 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

KMR stock opened at GBX 194.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.40. The stock has a market cap of £172.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.49. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 191.80 and a one year high of GBX 430.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

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