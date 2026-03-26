Keeta (KTA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $57.34 Million

Keeta (KTA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Keeta token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Keeta has a total market cap of $57.34 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Keeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keeta has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Keeta

Keeta’s genesis date was March 4th, 2025. Keeta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Keeta is https://reddit.com/r/keeta/. The official website for Keeta is keeta.com. Keeta’s official Twitter account is @keetanetwork.

Keeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keeta (KTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Keeta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 505,999,238.55700361 in circulation. The last known price of Keeta is 0.15140151 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,843,412.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keeta.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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