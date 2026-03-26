Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Releases Earnings Results

Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Keen Vision Acquisition from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keen Vision Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Keen Vision Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 749,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,357 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Keen Vision Acquisition Corp is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed its initial public offering in 2021. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker KVAC, the company raised capital through the sale of units priced at $10.00 each. Proceeds from the offering are held in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s principal business activity is to seek a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

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